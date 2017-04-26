Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boise Cascade earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the construction company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) opened at 30.95 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $919.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/boise-cascade-bcc-receives-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-12-updated.html.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is an integrated wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations throughout the United States and one manufacturing facility in Canada. The Company is also a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.