Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. is a provider of prepaid and financial payments products for consumers and businesses. The company distributes gift cards, prepaid handsets and prepaid financial services products. Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) opened at 41.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The credit services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business earned $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackhawk Network Holdings will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAWK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,789,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,466,000 after buying an additional 368,450 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 2.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 4,940,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,170,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 22.1% in the third quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,808,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,733,000 after buying an additional 508,526 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 119.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,883,000 after buying an additional 1,224,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 12.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,806,000 after buying an additional 180,536 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackhawk Network Holdings

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

