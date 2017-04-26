Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Grou (OTC:BDIMF) in a research report report published on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of Black Diamond Grou (OTC:BDIMF) remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $133.70 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Black Diamond Grou has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Black Diamond Grou (BDIMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/black-diamond-grou-bdimf-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Grou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Grou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.