Analysts Set BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Target Price at $33.30

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.
A number of research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. BJ's Restaurants has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $942.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.90.
BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm earned $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. BJ's Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. BJ's Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ's Restaurants will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Alex Puchner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 29,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,112,637.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $736,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,464,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after buying an additional 119,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,440,000 after buying an additional 127,971 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,218,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.
About BJ's Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.
