Analysts Set BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Target Price at $33.30

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. BJ's Restaurants has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $942.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.90.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm earned $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. BJ's Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. BJ's Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ's Restaurants will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Puchner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 29,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,112,637.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $736,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,464,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after buying an additional 119,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,440,000 after buying an additional 127,971 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,218,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/bjs-restaurants-inc-bjri-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.