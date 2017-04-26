BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Dougherty & Co from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BEAT. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) traded up 1.69% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. 287,492 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.90.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company earned $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/biotelemetry-inc-beat-price-target-increased-to-37-00-by-analysts-at-dougherty-co-updated.html.

In other BioTelemetry news, SVP Fred Broadway sold 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $200,216.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Hrenko sold 126,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $3,270,815.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $601,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,542 shares of company stock worth $3,563,273 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.