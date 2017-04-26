Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank AG

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy Co in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Best Buy Co in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Best Buy Co from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) opened at 51.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. Best Buy Co has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.28. Best Buy Co had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co will post $3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Best Buy Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other news, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $357,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,002.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $44,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,582 shares of company stock valued at $19,437,764 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy Co

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

