Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report released on Monday morning. Maxim Group currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

“BeiGene reported 4Q16 results last week spending $37M and closing the period with $368M of cash on the balance sheet which includes proceeds from a recent capital raise.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) traded up 2.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 96,124 shares. Beigene has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The stock’s market cap is $1.43 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beigene will post ($3.82) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $429,069.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,375.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 108,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $4,459,149.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,385 shares in the company, valued at $11,184,180.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,951 shares of company stock worth $13,127,196.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 356,370 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 69,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the third quarter worth approximately $58,930,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

