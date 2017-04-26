Embraer SA (ERJ) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Embraer SA worth $19,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer SA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer SA by 23.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer SA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Embraer SA by 286.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer SA by 129.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,299 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.56. Embraer SA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Embraer SA had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Embraer SA’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Embraer SA will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Embraer SA’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/becker-capital-management-inc-purchases-15690-shares-of-embraer-sa-erj-updated-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. TheStreet upgraded Embraer SA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Embraer SA in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Embraer SA

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.