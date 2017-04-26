Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $21.139 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Signet Jewelers worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 27.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 429.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) traded up 1.14% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 630,511 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.20. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $113.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post $7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $97.00 price target on Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Signet Jewelers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.36.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

