Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.47) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BEZ. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Macquarie reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 312 ($3.99) price target on shares of Beazley PLC in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stockdale Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.11) price target on shares of Beazley PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 365.75 ($4.68).

Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 436.60. The company had a trading volume of 610,554 shares. Beazley PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 321.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 450.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 403.12. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.26 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Beazley PLC (BEZ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/beazley-plc-bez-given-reduce-rating-at-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from Beazley PLC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Beazley PLC news, insider Clive Washbourn sold 90,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £383,626.72 ($490,445.82). Also, insider Martin Bride sold 141,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.50), for a total transaction of £607,086.90 ($776,127.46). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,511 shares of company stock valued at $102,497,962.

About Beazley PLC

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.