Bayer AG (BAYRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bayer missed earnings expectations but exceeded the revenues estimates in the fourth quarter of 2016. We are concerned about Bayer’s dependence on the Pharmaceuticals segment for growth. Below-par sales at this segment may weigh heavily on the stock. The company has been facing generic threats for many of its products. Moreover, continued weak performance of key drugs could impact the company’s top line. Bayer however has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nevertheless, Bayer’s Life Science businesses continue to perform well, particularly Pharmaceuticals. In its attempt to create a global leader in agriculture, Bayer is looking to acquire Monsanto in a deal worth about $66 billion. Bayer’s shares have underperformed the Large Cap Pharma industry in the last one year.”

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer AG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised Bayer AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) traded down 0.799% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.807. The stock had a trading volume of 61,420 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62. Bayer AG has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $118.76. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.399.

Bayer AG Company Profile

Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on prescription products, especially for cardiology and women’s healthcare, and on specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology.

