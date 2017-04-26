Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayer AG (BAYN) a €125.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Independent Research GmbH set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Commerzbank Ag set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €101.00 ($109.78) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €111.88 ($121.60).
Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) traded down 0.05% on Wednesday, hitting €108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares. The firm has a market cap of €89.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €99.58. Bayer AG has a 12-month low of €83.87 and a 12-month high of €109.32.
About Bayer AG
