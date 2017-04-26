Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Johnson Rice raised Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. raised Basic Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,653 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The stock’s market capitalization is $710.04 million. Basic Energy Services has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $44.81.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.22 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 380.17% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services will post ($1.98) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 131,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $5,387,975.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $424,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,936 shares of company stock valued at $29,851,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascribe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,979,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,961,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,335,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 649,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oceanic Investment Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,964,000.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

