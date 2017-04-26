Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,096,176 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,538,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.82% of CenterPoint Energy worth $97,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $112,460,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $66,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,681,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,626,000 after buying an additional 2,199,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,953,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,626,000 after buying an additional 1,841,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,888.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,900,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,150,000 after buying an additional 1,804,997 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) traded down 0.018% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.385. 699,724 shares of the stock traded hands. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.385 and a beta of 0.56.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,096,176 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/bank-of-montreal-can-has-97-563-million-position-in-centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-updated.html.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.