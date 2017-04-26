Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.51% of Boston Properties worth $103,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 26.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) traded down 3.83% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.84. 525,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $144.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $632.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post $2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 3,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $502,998.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,375.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank D. Burt sold 2,523 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total value of $347,190.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,477. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

