Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.84% of Alliance Data Systems worth $117,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 52.1% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,650,000 after buying an additional 1,712,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,611,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,813,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,323,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,832,000 after buying an additional 53,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,294,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,370,000 after buying an additional 113,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,498,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,529,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) traded down 0.177% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.545. 122,722 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.74 and a 200 day moving average of $230.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.848 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $185.02 and a 12-month high of $266.25.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.27. The firm earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post $18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/bank-of-montreal-can-buys-48873-shares-of-alliance-data-systems-co-ads-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $185.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 648 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $146,260.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,450 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total value of $853,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.