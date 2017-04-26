Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have trended very positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Marin Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) opened at 67.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $75.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 27.35%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post $3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. FIG Partners upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s customer base is made up of business and personal banking relationships from the communities near the branch office locations. Its business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations.

