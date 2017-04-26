Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Upgraded at Bank of America Corp

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) was upgraded by Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 345 ($4.41) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 295 ($3.77). Bank of America Corp’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Balfour Beatty plc to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 280 ($3.58) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty plc from GBX 280 ($3.58) to GBX 273 ($3.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balfour Beatty plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 306 ($3.91).

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) traded up 1.06% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 286.10. 3,936,564 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.48. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.94 billion. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 184.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 299.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty plc’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/balfour-beatty-plc-bby-rating-increased-to-buy-at-bank-of-america-corp-updated.html.

In other news, insider Stuart John Doughty purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £12,330.50 ($15,763.87). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £28,071.18 ($35,887.47).

Balfour Beatty plc Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services segment, which is engaged in supporting existing assets or functions, such as asset maintenance and refurbishment, and Infrastructure Investments segment, which is engaged in the acquisition operation and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, schools, student accommodation, military housing, waste and biomass, offshore transmission networks and other concessions.

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.