B. Riley Upgrades AXT Inc (AXTI) to “Buy”

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) traded down 3.91% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 963,650 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.15 million, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. AXT has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.65.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business earned $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. AXT’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AXT by 63.0% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in AXT by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

