Aviva plc (AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 585

Aviva plc (LON:AV) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 515 ($6.58) to GBX 585 ($7.48) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.
AV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 525 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 440 ($5.63) to GBX 456 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Aviva plc to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 480 ($6.14) to GBX 525 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 539.21 ($6.89).
Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 531.00. 8,470,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 485.85. The stock’s market cap is GBX 21.55 billion. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 290.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.88 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
In related news, insider Mark Wilson sold 90,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £472,951.50 ($604,642.67). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.78), for a total transaction of £34,778.60 ($44,462.54). Insiders have bought 9,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,702 over the last quarter.
Aviva plc Company Profile
Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.
