Avis Budget Group (CAR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.55

Headlines about Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) have trended very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avis Budget Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.55 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) opened at 30.84 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $36.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $29,719.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

