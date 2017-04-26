Avesoro Resources Inc (ASO) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASO. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) price objective on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. FinnCap reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) traded up 0.000% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.375. 1,355,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Avesoro Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 1.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 7.11. The stock’s market cap is GBX 126.46 million.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile

Avesoro Resources Inc, formerly Aureus Mining Inc, is a Canada-based company, which through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Liberia and Cameroon. The Company’s activities are concentrated on the development of the New Liberty Gold Project, which is located within the Southern Block of the Bea Mountain mining license in Liberia and covers an area of 478 square kilometers.

