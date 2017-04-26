Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen and Company restated a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) traded up 1.63% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,570 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.01. The firm earned $529.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.68 million. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/atlas-air-worldwide-holdings-inc-aaww-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-seaport-global-securities-updated-updated.html.

In related news, VP Keith H. Mayer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $197,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $79,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,902.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,022 shares of company stock worth $4,754,366. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 15.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 227,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the third quarter worth $450,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 28.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 130,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 14.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 780,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,400,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 17.6% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.