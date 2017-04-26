Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantica Yield PLC (ABY) to Hold

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

ABY has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.35 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) traded up 1.42% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 263,750 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The stock’s market cap is $2.07 billion. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Atlantica Yield PLC had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business earned $208.85 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,476,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,563,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $25,977,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Atlantica Yield PLC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,333,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Yield PLC by 124.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 608,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield PLC

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa).

