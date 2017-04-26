Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (ACFC) Position Boosted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 5.41% of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corp by 110.2% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 904,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 474,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) traded down 7.07% on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. 20,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Atlantic Coast Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business earned $8.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. Atlantic Coast Financial Corp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Coast Financial Corp will post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

About Atlantic Coast Financial Corp

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Atlantic Coast Bank (the Bank), a federally chartered and insured stock savings bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the OCC), serves the Northeast Florida, Central Florida and Southeast Georgia markets.

