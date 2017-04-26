Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) traded up 1.014% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.405. 148,016 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.934.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $337.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.65 million. Atkore International Group’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Atkore International Group’s (ATKR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/atkore-international-group-inc-atkr-given-buy-rating-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

In other Atkore International Group news, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 10,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $258,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.