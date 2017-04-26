Atkore International Group’s (ATKR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.
Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) traded up 1.014% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.405. 148,016 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.934.
Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $337.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.65 million. Atkore International Group’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Atkore International Group news, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 10,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $258,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000.
Atkore International Group Company Profile
Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.