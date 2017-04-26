AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC Holdings plc cut AstraZeneca plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on AstraZeneca plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.44.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) opened at 30.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.77. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $35.04.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.70. AstraZeneca plc had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business earned $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/astrazeneca-plc-azn-receives-hold-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc during the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,443,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 1,686.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after buying an additional 1,494,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 57.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,365,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,589,000 after buying an additional 1,228,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 8,079,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,480,000 after buying an additional 872,075 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc during the third quarter worth about $24,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.