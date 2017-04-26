AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have GBX 5,050 ($64.56) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 5,350 ($68.40).

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($53.69) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.76) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 3,900 ($49.86) target price on AstraZeneca plc and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.71) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,057.40 ($64.66).

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4703.50 on Monday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,505.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 59.51 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,803.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,565.39.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

