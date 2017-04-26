Asterias Biotherapeutics’ (AST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE:AST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 196.30% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We remind investors that the company continues to advance the SCiStar Phase 2 trial of AST-OPC1, its lead clinical program, which is enrolling both complete cervical SCI patients (AIS A classification), who have no sensory or motor function at the lowest sacral level on the ASIA impairment scale, and incomplete cervical SCI patients (AIS B classification), who retain some sensory function but no motor function at this level. Among the five cohorts slated to be treated in the trial, the first two have completed enrollment of three and six subjects respectively. Cohort 3, which comprises AIS-A patients treated with 20M cells, should generate six-month efficacy data in 3Q17. Cohort 4, which is composed of AIS- B patients, should also generate six-month efficacy data in late 3Q17. Finally, Cohort 5, which is to enroll five to eight AIS-B subjects for treatment with 20M cells per patient, could complete enrollment in 3Q17 with six-month data available in early 2018.””

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSE:AST) traded up 8.00% on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 784,134 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $192.64 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSE:AST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm earned $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Asterias Biotherapeutics will post ($0.73) EPS for the current year.

About Asterias Biotherapeutics

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The Company has over two technology platforms. The first is an immunotherapy platform to teach cancer patients’ immune systems to attack their tumors.

