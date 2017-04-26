Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) opened at 13.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The stock’s market cap is $712.04 million. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 2,771,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $38,801,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 81,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,476,436 shares of company stock worth $202,670,104.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asante Solutions stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

