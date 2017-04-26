Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Receives $19.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Armstrong Flooring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nomura initiated coverage on Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) traded up 0.26% on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 51,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.10 million and a P/E ratio of 58.82.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.18 million. Armstrong Flooring had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring.

