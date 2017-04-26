Argan, Inc. (AGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.48. Argan had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX) opened at 68.25 on Wednesday. Argan has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38.

In other Argan news, Director James W. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $661,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 35,490 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $2,676,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 362,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,140 shares of company stock worth $4,049,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets.

