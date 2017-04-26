Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group SA in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group SA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) opened at 21.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The firm’s market cap is $235.78 million. Ardagh Group SA has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/ardagh-group-sa-ard-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated.html.

About Ardagh Group SA

Ardagh Group SA, formerly Ardagh Finance Holdings SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the packing industry. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of rigid packaging solutions mainly for food and beverage markets. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Metal packing, which supplies aluminum and steel beverage cans, two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans, as well as a range of can ends, among others, and Glass packing, which delivers glass containers, bottles and jars, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.