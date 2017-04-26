Archrock Inc (AROC) PT Raised to $14.75

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) had its price target increased by Simmons from $14.25 to $14.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Simmons’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) opened at 12.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $853.51 million. Archrock has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. Archrock had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company earned $152 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Archrock’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/archrock-inc-aroc-given-neutral-rating-at-simmons-updated.html.

In other Archrock news, SVP Donald Wayne sold 3,647 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $48,176.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Miller sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $43,195.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,136.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,694 shares of company stock worth $353,076. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.