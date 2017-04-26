KGI Securities Increases Apple Inc. (AAPL) Price Target to $4,735.00

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by KGI Securities from $260.00 to $4,735.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. FBN Securities set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nomura set a $135.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.59% on Tuesday, reaching $143.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,034,139 shares. Apple has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $753.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. Apple’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post $8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 40,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $4,976,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $3,641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,952 shares of company stock valued at $54,584,791 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 67,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 65.0% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 11.7% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 425,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 41.3% in the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

