$52.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $52.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.4 billion and the lowest is $51.71 billion. Apple posted sales of $50.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $52.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.27 billion to $230 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $248.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $231.04 billion to $277.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Vetr downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.61 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,125,161 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $145.46.

In related news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $9,632,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $3,641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,952 shares of company stock valued at $54,584,791 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 4,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 66,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

