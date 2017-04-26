Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) have trended very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance earned a coverage optimism score of 0.51 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) opened at 18.93 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 66.26%. The business earned $53.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 132.38%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/apollo-commercial-real-est-finance-ari-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-51-updated.html.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.