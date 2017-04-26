Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.61 ($9.08).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Antofagasta plc from GBX 510 ($6.52) to GBX 650 ($8.31) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc raised Antofagasta plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.12) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc reduced their price objective on Antofagasta plc from GBX 760 ($9.72) to GBX 750 ($9.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on Antofagasta plc from GBX 530 ($6.78) to GBX 550 ($7.03) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Antofagasta plc from GBX 720 ($9.20) to GBX 900 ($11.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) opened at 839.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 822.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 735.03. Antofagasta plc has a 1-year low of GBX 394.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 905.41. The company’s market cap is GBX 8.27 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Antofagasta plc’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Antofagasta plc

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

