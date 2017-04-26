AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.66 million.

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) traded down 2.32% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,356 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $566.04 million. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Gp, Ll sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $37,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

