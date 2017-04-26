Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Insider Andrew Moss Purchases 17 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Moss acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.41) per share, with a total value of £125.12 ($159.96).

Andrew Moss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Andrew Moss bought 16 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £125.60 ($160.57).

On Monday, February 6th, Andrew Moss bought 17 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £129.71 ($165.83).

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) opened at 739.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 764.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 746.48. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.90 billion. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 1-year low of GBX 610.22 and a 1-year high of GBX 817.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 23.90 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHNX. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Phoenix Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 835 ($10.68) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group Holdings from GBX 783 ($10.01) to GBX 793 ($10.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 821 ($10.50) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 673 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 820 ($10.48).

Phoenix Group Holdings Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings is a specialist closed life assurance fund consolidator that specializes in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company operates through the Phoenix Life segment. The Phoenix Life segment provides a range of whole life, term assurance and pension products.

