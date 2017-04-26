Sandvine Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (SVC)

Sandvine Co. (TSE:SVC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Sandvine in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandvine’s FY2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sandvine from C$3.80 to C$4.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Sandvine in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sandvine from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sandvine from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/analysts-offer-predictions-for-sandvine-co-s-q2-2017-earnings-svc-updated.html.

Shares of Sandvine (TSE:SVC) traded up 1.61% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 257,311 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $397.68 million and a P/E ratio of 37.62. Sandvine has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

In other news, insider Tom Donnelly sold 25,000 shares of Sandvine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$70,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,750.

About Sandvine

Sandvine Corporation is engaged in research, design, manufacturing and sale of network policy control solutions for communications service providers. The Company offers various solutions, including business intelligence, traffic optimization, cyber security, subscriber engagement, subscriber services and business services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvine (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvine Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvine Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.