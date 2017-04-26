Zacks: Analysts Expect City Developments Limited (CDEVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $0.00

Analysts expect that City Developments Limited (NASDAQ:CDEVY) will post $0.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for City Developments Limited’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that City Developments Limited will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Developments Limited.

Shares of City Developments Limited (NASDAQ:CDEVY) traded up 2.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. City Developments Limited has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

About City Developments Limited

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a real estate operating company. The Company’s principal activities are those of a property developer and owner, and investment holding. The principal activities of the subsidiaries are those of property developers and owners, hotel owners and operators, a club operator and owner, investment in properties and in shares, property management, project management and provision of consultancy services, hospitality-related information technology, procurement services and provision of laundry services.

