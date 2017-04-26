Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $184.82 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167,735 shares. Amgen has a 1-year low of $133.64 and a 1-year high of $184.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.10. Amgen had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm earned $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post $12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,913,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,789,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,963,875,000 after buying an additional 4,144,154 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,209,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 426.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,331,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,885,000 after buying an additional 1,078,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,308,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,016,268,000 after buying an additional 919,966 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

