Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Increased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,603 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Co makes up approximately 2.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.08% of Procter & Gamble Co worth $170,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Creative Planning increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 1.1% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,887,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,405,000 after buying an additional 61,989 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 4.7% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 90.00 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $79.10 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6896 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Procter & Gamble Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. B. Riley cut Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Procter & Gamble Co from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on Procter & Gamble Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Procter & Gamble Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $311,117.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Pierce sold 55,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $5,126,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,547 shares of company stock valued at $26,821,561 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

