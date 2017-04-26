AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will report $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.65. AmerisourceBergen Corp. posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen Corp..

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39 billion. AmerisourceBergen Corp. had a return on equity of 62.44% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Vetr cut shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.84 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.02.

In other AmerisourceBergen Corp. news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $1,307,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,876 shares in the company, valued at $22,125,293.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Clark sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,068,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,530.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,958 shares of company stock worth $4,615,303 over the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,262,000 after buying an additional 47,858 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,247,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 225,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 486.1% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,091,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,876,000 after buying an additional 968,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) opened at 88.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.82. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/amerisourcebergen-corp-abc-expected-to-post-earnings-of-1-70-per-share-updated.html.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.