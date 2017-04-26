HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,281,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,690,000 after buying an additional 488,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,613,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,502,000 after buying an additional 364,934 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 114.4% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 613,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,248,000 after buying an additional 327,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) traded down 1.44% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,126 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.92 and a 1-year high of $135.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.18. The firm earned $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post $10.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

In related news, insider Charles Neal Maglaque sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $472,255.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,532.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $723,286.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,285 shares of company stock worth $6,157,616 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

