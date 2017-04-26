American Tower Corp (AMT) Given Media Impact Score of 0.25

Press coverage about American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Tower Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) opened at 123.94 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. American Tower Corp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. American Tower Corp’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. American Tower Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Guggenheim raised shares of American Tower Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Pacific Crest upped their price target on American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

In other American Tower Corp news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 69,760 shares of American Tower Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $7,995,891.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at $37,243,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 15,000 shares of American Tower Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,788,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,893 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,352.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,249 shares of company stock worth $22,541,591 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp Company Profile

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

