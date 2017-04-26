American Superconductor Co. (AMSC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co set a $11.00 price target on American Superconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on American Superconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) opened at 7.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. The stock’s market cap is $105.22 million. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The firm earned $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 27.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post ($1.79) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/american-superconductor-co-amsc-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.