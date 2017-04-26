American National BankShares (AMNB) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American National BankShares earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on American National BankShares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) opened at 38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. American National BankShares has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $42.49.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company earned $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American National BankShares will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American National BankShares news, VP Ramsey K. Hamadi bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Helm Dobbins sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $159,160.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

