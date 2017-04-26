American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquire a diversified portfolio of natural gas midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, treating, processing and transporting natural gas through its ownership and operation of gathering systems, processing facilities and pipelines. Its primary assets, which are located in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, provide infrastructure that links producers and suppliers of natural gas to diverse natural gas markets, including various pipelines, as well as utility, industrial and other commercial customers. American Midstream Partners, LP is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of American Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) opened at 14.55 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $764.15 million. American Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $5,162,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in American Midstream Partners by 1,174.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 365,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 336,363 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $4,914,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,443,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in American Midstream Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 250,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and specialty chemicals to numerous intermediate and end-use markets.

